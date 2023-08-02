Wicklow lane to be cleared after anti-social behaviour

WORK crews have started clearing up a laneway along the Marlton Road which was attracting youths engaging in anti-social behaviour.

The narrow laneway in Wicklow town was originally established so residents of the Marlton Road would be able to access other neighbouring estates, but it had become overgrown with vegetation and was being used as a location for drinking parties, much to the annoyance of local residents living in the area.

Cllr Paul O’Brien said: “I was contacted by numerous residents who were fed up with the anti-social behaviour taking place in the laneway, which was causing it to become a no-go area.

“The laneway had become very overgrown with weeds and vegetation, which was only making it a more attractive location for those engaging in anti-social behaviour.

“I contacted the District Engineer and a crew were sent to the laneway on Monday to start clearing it up and making it more presentable looking. These works should at the very least cut down on the amount of anti-social behaviour taking place.

“It’s a very narrow laneway so the types of tractors you seeing clearing vegetation on the side of the road were too big and weren’t suitable so specialised equipment is being used. We will see how well things work out and may look into purchasing one for works across Wicklow Municipal District.”