Wicklow Jobs Fair seeks businesses to take part in event

The Jobs Fair will take place in the library in Wicklow town.

BUSINESSES are being encouraged to take part in a Jobs Fair which will be taking place in Wicklow Library.

The Jobs Fair is being organised by Wicklow Town Community Development in association with Wicklow County Council and Wicklow Town and District Chamber of Commerce and takes place from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, May 12.

Any businesses are invited to take part in the event if they are struggling to fill vacancies in your business. The Jobs Fair will provide businesses with the perfect opportunity to meet potential candidates first-hand.

The target market will be jobseekers in Wicklow who would like to get a job and the Jobs Fair will be open to everyone, including the communities of Ukraine and non-nationals who are now living in Wicklow and environs.

The cost to enter a stall is €40 and if you are interested you can contact wicklowcdl10@gmail.com or info@wicklowchamber.ie.