IFA Executive Jackie Whelan Fagan and Wicklow IFA Chairman Tom Byrne met with Simon Harris to discuss dog control and respect for landowners following last month's incident in Glenmalure, Wicklow.

Members of the Wicklow IFA have agreed not to further limit public access to the county’s walking trails until they have seen the results of the ‘Zig Zag’ assault case and the progress of newly proposed dog laws.