Wicklow housing estates given 14 new defibrillators

Chris Daly and Myrtle McElwee of Beating Hearts Wicklow with Cllr Gail Dunne, Georgina Franey and Cllr Paul O'Brien at the launch of the Wicklow Town Difibrillator Initiative in the Pastoral Centre in Wicklow town.

WICKLOW Municipal District Council has teamed up with local voluntary group Beating Hearts to distribute 14 defibrillators and cabinets to Wicklow housing estates.

The launch of the scheme was held on Saturday at the Pastoral Centre in Wicklow town.

Redmond Construction installed the first public access defibrillator in a new housing estate back in January when they were put in place at Meadow Gate in Wicklow town.

With 72 per cent of out of hospital cardiac arrests happening in the home, Beating Hearts are keen to address the availability of defibrillators close to where people reside.

Commenting on the scheme Cllr Paul O'Brien stated: “Beating Hearts approached me a number of years ago about trying to persuade the government to force developers to install defibrillators in new housing estates.

“At the time I submitted a motion to Wicklow County Council calling on the government to do so. This was passed by the council but I knew we'd have to act ourselves to ensure defibrillators were installed throughout our district.”

The scheme was funded through Wicklow Municipal District’s discretionary monies, which is funded by the Local Property Tax and it was agreed to set aside, €18,500 to invest in this vital piece of life saving equipment.”

14 houses received their cabinets containing defibrillators on Saturday in the Pastoral Centre, while Myrtle of the Beating Hearts group gave a presentation on how best to maintain and operate the new defibrillators.

Chris Daly of Beating Hearts was delighted with the progress made but stated that this is only the start and she would like to see defibrillators in every estate in County Wicklow.

Cllr O’Brien added: “I hope that the equipment never has to be used but if it does and saves just one life, it's an investment worth making.”

He also thanked local supplier Ken O'Dwyer of Flash Point Systems for his invaluable contribution.