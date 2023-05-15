Wicklow hosts meeting of Irish Mountain Rescue teams

DUBLIN Wicklow Mountain Rescue greeted attendees from teams from all over Ireland and beyond as they hosted the Mountain Rescue Ireland annual meeting in Glendalough.

Mountain rescue teams, search dog teams and other organisations all participated in a series of workshops, demonstrations and seminars covering everything from health and well-being to technical crag rescues and drone support units.

The outdoor and indoor demonstrations also provided an opportunity for participants to share their experience and knowledge, as well receiving updates on the planned technology that supports the vital work Mountain Rescue volunteers carry out.

The volunteers from the different teams were also able to spend the weekend catching up with one another, renewing old friendships and making creating plenty of new ones.