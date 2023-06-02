Wicklow has highest percentage of Church of Ireland residents in the country according to Census

Co Wicklow has the highest proportion of people identifying as Church of Ireland, England, Anglican or Episcopalian in the country according to figures from the 2022 Census. Published this week the figures show that, as of April last year, there were 8,895 people in the county who chose one of the above as their religion of choice.

This accounts for 5.7 per cent of the county’s population, the highest percentage nationwide followed by Cavan (4.9 per cent) and Dún Laoghaire (4.1 per cent). Wicklow residents also ranked highly when it came to selecting ‘no religion’ in the Census form.

A massive 30,649 (19.7 per cent) of respondents chose this option, placing Wicklow fourth in the country behind Dún Laoghaire (23.9 per cent), Dublin City (22.6 per cent), and Co Galway (20.9 per cent). The figure for people with no religion increased by 284,269 and stood at 736,210.

Despite these developments, Roman Catholic remains the predominant religion of choice for residents of Wicklow with 99,324 people (63.7 per cent) selecting it in the Census form. Mayo had the highest proportion of Roman Catholics at 80 per cent of the county’s population, closely followed by Tipperary, Offaly, Roscommon and Galway County, all reporting 79 per cent.

Dublin City recorded the lowest percentage of Roman Catholics at 53 per cent. Nationally the percentage of the population who identified as Roman Catholic fell from 3,696,644 (79 per cent) in 2016 to 3,515,861 (69 per cent) in 2022. The total number of Roman Catholics fell by 180,783.

With regards to other faiths in Wicklow the Census recorded 2,592 Orthodox (Greek, Coptic, Russian) in the county, 1,449 Christian (unspecified), 1,131 Islam, 624 Presbyterians, 448 Hindus, 419 Evangelicals, 331 Methodists, 311 Buddhists, 173 Jehovah’s Witness, 150 Protestants, 150 Pagan/Pantheists, 138 lapsed Roman Catholics, 129 Born again Christians, 127 Spiritualist, 123 Lutherans, 122 Apostolic or Pentecostal, 114 Baptists, 97 Agnostics, 39 Atheists, 805 who chose ‘other’, and 7,511 who opted not to select any of the available options.

Nationally the number of Hindus more than doubled from 13,729 to 33,043.