Wicklow has fourth fewest gardaí per capita in Ireland

Concerns have been raised about the falling numbers of gardai in Wicklow, as the latest figures show the county has the fourth fewest gardaí per head in the State.

An analysis of nationwide staffing levels shows that Wicklow has just 192 officers per 100,000 people, despite experiencing a population growth of 14 per cent, according to the last Census.

Wicklow Sinn Féin TD John Brady has expressed “serious concern” at the stark figures for the county, comparing it with Waterford, which has the highest number of gardaí, with 296 per 100,000.

“The dangerously low number of gardaí in Wicklow is having serious negative implications for communities right across Wicklow,” he said.

“In the last five years, garda numbers in Wicklow have fallen from 360 to 310, representing a loss of 50 serving gardaí, or just under 14 per cent of the force in the county.

“The ongoing drop in garda figures in Wicklow comes at a time when a quarter of garda Stations in the State report staff reductions. Incredibly, over 40 Garda Stations are not staffed. The fact that Wicklow Garda District has the fourth fewest gardaí per head in the State, with 192 officers per 100,000, is a damning indictment on this Government,” he added.

Some 13,892 gardaí were employed up to the end of June across the country, which represents a national average of 270 officers for every 100,000 people – or just one garda for every 371 people in the country.

“There is a serious lack of a visible presence of gardaí right across Wicklow and this is having a major negative impact on the community,” Deputy Brady continued.

“Many people are saying that it’s impossible to get a garda when one is needed. One constituent told me that a garda pleaded with them to contact whoever they could, to try to get more resources for them in the county. This is the legacy of Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and the Green Party in Government.

“In the last five years, Bray has lost 23 gardaí,” he said. “This despite the increasing growth of the town, and its proximity to South Dublin. In total, 14 of the 17 Garda Stations in Wicklow have seen their numbers decrease over the last decade. This is happening at a time when anti-social behaviour and criminality is devastating communities across the county.

“We have two senior government ministers and a Green Party TD here in Wicklow. They have the power to act in this situation. Gardaí need to be resourced. They need the numbers to carry out their role safely, and to guarantee the safety of our communities.

“The running down of garda numbers in Wicklow is unacceptable and cannot be allowed to continue.”

Earlier this month, Deputy Brady expressed fears that Justice Minister Helen McEntee may seek to boost Dublin garda numbers using gardaí from Wicklow.

Dublin’s 3,719 gardaí are spread across seven metropolitan regions and represent 255 gardaí for every 100,000 people. He said he had written to the minister, asking whether any gardaí from Wicklow were to be temporarily or otherwise transferred to Dublin, or if there were any plans to do so in the coming weeks or months.