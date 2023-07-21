Wicklow gardaí caution boat owners after spate of recent thefts

Gardaí have warned Wicklow boat owners to be extra vigilant in response to a number of recent thefts along the Wicklow coastline.

A statement posted on the Wicklow Garda Síochána social media page said: “Attention boat owners. For all owners of pleasure, private and commercial sailing vessels, please be aware of security onboard and surrounding your vessels, as there have been a number of thefts of late.

“If you notice anything unusual, please contact your local Garda Station.”

Earlier this week, reports suggested that gardai were investigating the theft of three outboard motors from boats in Arklow harbour and had appealed to the public for any information or footage of the alleged crimes.

When approached, the Garda Press Office said they could not confirm these reports, with a spokesperson saying: “Nothing has come into us or been brought to our attention in relation to this. I'm not aware if there was a singular incident or multiple incidents of theft.”