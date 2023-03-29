Wicklow Gardaí beat NYPD in St Patrick’s Day memorial football match

The Feargal McHugh Cup was won by Wicklow.

Wicklow Gardaí line out at the New York GAA Grounds at Gaelic Park.

WICKLOW Gardaí travelled to New York for St Patrick’s Day and took part in a special football challenge against their colleagues in the NYPD at the New York GAA Grounds at Gaelic Park.

The local Gardaí did Wicklow proud as they took home the Feargal McHugh Cup after a close five-point win.

The Memorial Cup is held annually in memory of the late Garda Sergeant Feargal McHugh, who worked in Arklow and sadly lost his life in 2012 after a tragic car accident which took place in March of 2012.

Feargal’s son, Garda Eoin McHugh, also proudly played in the game.