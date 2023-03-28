Wicklow gardaí appeal for information on missing teenager

Gardaí in Wicklow are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of 17-year-old Viktor Alilov who is missing from Wicklow town since Saturday March 25.

Viktor is described as being approximately 5’ 7” in height of slim build with short blonde hair. When last seen he was wearing a black hoodie, black puffer jacket, grey tracksuit bottoms and had a navy backpack.

Anyone with information on Viktor’s whereabouts is asked to contact Wicklow Garda Station on 0404 60140, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.