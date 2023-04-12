Wicklow Gaol Break runners raise €1,077 for Wicklow Meals on Wheels

TWO Wicklow town men, Denis Vickers and Greg Dunne, made sure that all their time and effort in taking part in the recent Wicklow Gaol Break 10km run were worthwhile by setting up a 'Go Fund Me' page for the benefit of Wicklow Meals on Wheels.

The charity has operated in Wicklow town for many, many years and is run by a number of volunteers. It's mission is to provide people who, for many reasons, are not in a position to cook for themselves, with hot, healthy, nutritious meals twice a week.

With the enormous increase in the cost of living, providing these meals has become increasingly expensive over the past while. Thanks to Denis and Greg, these costs have been offset somewhat as a result of their generosity and thoughtfulness.

They set their target at €500 and encouraged family and friends to donate to this very worthy cause. After completing the Gaol Break on Sunday March 26, in which over 2,200 runners participated, both men were delighted with their results, finishing at the top end of their category.

Noeleen Redmond, Secretary of Wicklow Meals on Wheels congratulated Denis and Greg on their personal achievements and was delighted to receive the proceeds of €1,077 which was double their original target.

Noeleen expressed the gratitude of the committee of Wicklow Meals on Wheels and told Denis and Greg how these funds would significantly help the organisation to continue providing people with much needed hot, healthy, nutritious meals.