Wicklow fundraisers present cheque to Blackrock Hospice

A group of friends and family who set up a fundraiser for the Blackrock Hospice in honour of a Wicklow town man have now presented a much-needed cheque to the team that have looked after Gediminas Globys so well.

Gediminas of Wicklow town was diagnosed with a rare form of stomach and pelvic cancer and his condition is terminal. He married his longstanding partner recently in hospital, with their two children Kotryna Globyte and Benediktas Globys in attendance.

Family friend and fellow Lithuanian native Simona Mileriene organised a bake sale and gathering at Seafield in Wicklow town as a way of thanking Blackrock Hospice for the wonderful care they have provided for Gediminas, raising €1,605 in the process,

Simona, Gediminas and Reba presented a cheque to Blackrock Hospice on Monday, July 24.

Simona said: “It was wonderful to be able to present Blackrock Hospice with the funds raised from the bake sale. They staff are amazing and we can’t thank them enough for everything they have done for Gediminas.

"We also want to thank everyone who supported the bake sale. There was a great attendance, despite the rainy weather. Gediminas was overjoyed with the response.”