Wicklow Foróige members attend Oireachtas for Digital Youth Showcase

YOUNG people, volunteers and staff members from Foróige, including Wicklow representatives, were welcomed into the Oireachtas on Tuesday for a Digital Youth Showcase.

The showcase focussed on how we can mitigate the risks associated with digital technologies and social media platforms, while empowering young people to use technology to their advantage safely and securely.

Members of both Houses of the Oireachtas engaged with young people from around the country who demonstrated youth work in virtual reality, coding, robotics, engineering, artificial intelligence and much more.

Deputy Jennifer Whitmore was present and took some time out for a chat with 15-year-olds Margaret and Molly Murphy from Wicklow.

Foróige is committed to supporting young people to develop the skills, knowledge, and confidence to navigate the digital world safely, responsibly, and creatively, and contribute to thriving communities online and offline. To this end Foróige is launching a new digital youth brand called ‘Foróige Go - Digital skills for what's now and next’ - which was displayed at the showcase.