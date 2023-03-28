Wicklow ecology centre to host creation and evolution course with Dr John Feehan

Whether on the macro scale of cosmology or the micro level of subatomic particles, the diversity of living creatures, or the mysteries of the human mind, John Feehan’s profound insights into the beauty and wonder of the natural world have led him to become passionate about our responsibility as humans to care for our common home. Dr Feehan was a Senior Lecturer in the School of Agriculture and Food Science at University College Dublin and has devoted his attention to the interface between religion and science.

The course runs from Tuesday, April 11 to Friday, April 14, from 9.30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. It costs €150, which includes teas, coffees and snacks. For an extra €20 a day, you can enjoy a delicious two course lunch prepared by a fully qualified chef using organic produce from An Tairseach’s farm. Pre-booking is essential and payments can be made online at https://antairseach.ie/when registering, by direct deposit or credit card, telephone 0404 61833.