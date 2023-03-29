Wicklow District to host civic reception for major sporting achievements

Wicklow Town Hall will host the civic reception once a date has been confirmed.

WICKLOW Municipal District plan to host an upcoming civic reception in the Town Hall for groups and individuals who made significant sporting achievements during and after Covid lockdown.

District Administrator Joan Sinnott said restrictions out in place during the height of Covid meant people living in the District had missed out on attending any receptions held by the local authority in their honour.

The elected members are considering holding one civic reception for as number of different clubs and individuals who deserve to be recognised.

Cllr Irene Winters proposed that the cut-off date should be sporting achievements made up until December of 2022, so anyone who managed a major achievement during lockdown won’t miss out.

Cllr Shay Cullen said: “We should all help with a list of all the people the civic reception should cover. I6t’s important we don’t miss anyone out as I am sure there are some sporting achievements that flew under the radar.”

Councillors will send in nominations to the Town Hall with a little background on each person put forward for nomination. It is hoped to hold the civic reception at the end of May.