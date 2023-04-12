Wicklow County Council urged to protect pollinators and stop going against own mowing advice

CLLR Mary Kavanagh has written to Wicklow County Council asking why they are going against their own advice issued to the public by carrying out mowing in areas around Wicklow town which are rich with dandelions.

Early in the year, dandelions are a crucial source of food for pollinators like bees and butterflies.

Cllr Kavanagh was contacted by numerous residents of Wicklow town who were unhappy to see Council staff mowing grassy areas featuring dandelions, including an upset bee keeper, despite the fact that Wicklow County Council has been regularly posting on Facebook requesting that the public refrain from mowing their grass to help combat the decline in bee numbers.

Cllr Kavanagh said: “Quite a few people contacted me, including a bee keeper who probably knows more than most how important a food source it is for our bees and other pollinators at this time of year. I wrote to the Council to complain. I’ve no idea why they are putting up posts on the council website asking people not to mow, and are then mowing themselves. I can only assume there was some kind of oversight or breakdown in communication.

“I’ve asked for mowing to be staggered over a two to three week period, so if they’re mowing one side of a road that they don’t mow the other side for a couple of weeks.

“I have also asked that if they’re mowing a public park, that they leave an area around the perimeter un-cut. Simple things like that would make a difference to the pollinators. I intend taking the matter up with the Climate Action and Biodiversity Committee also.”