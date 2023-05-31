Wicklow County Council refuses €40m hotel plan at Magheramore Beach

Wicklow County Council has refused planning permission for Creatively Pacific’s €40 million boutique holiday resort and surf school on the 21 acres of land above Magheramore Beach in Wicklow.

The Council outlined seven reasons for its refusal, these included the failure of the applicant to demonstrate that the development would not adversely affect the Magherabeg Dunes, which are a Special Area of Conservation (SAC), given the potential number of visitors it would attract.

The council also pointed to the “visual impact” the development would have on what is an “unspoilt location”.

The Ecological Impact Assessment was also referred to by the Council, which said it failed to demonstrate the development would not have an impact “on locally important natural habitats, species, or wildlife corridors”.

The failure to justify extent of tree removal was also cited, given the need to enhance and protect biodiversity and ecological connectivity within the plan area. “Serious traffic” concerns which could endanger public safety were also raised in the Council’s decision, as was the inadequate provision of car parking spaces to accommodate staff.

Paddy McKillen Jnr’s Oakmount purchased the 21 acres of land at Magheramore during a public auction held in June of 2021, paying €700,000 for the site, which had an asking price of just €210,000.

A local beauty spot, the cove is also a hotspot for water sports and is widely considered the best location for surfing on Ireland’s east coast. A gated entrance provides access from the main road down a country passage to the lands surrounding Magheramore Beach.

The development comprises an integrated tourism, leisure and recreational complex with 48 accommodation pods and a surf school on a 2.95 hectare portion of the 8.5 hectare site.

Plans also included a two-storey over lower ground-level building containing a gym, sauna, cinema and an outdoor swimming pool (24m x 10m) at lower ground level, a reception, bar and restaurant, washrooms and outdoor terrace at ground level, and an event room at first-floor level.

Permission had also been sought for 49 car parking spaces and 13 bike parking spaces, while the enhancement and supplementation of existing planting was proposed to protect the existing ecology.

However, the application led to a groundswell of opposition among locals who, pointing to the site’s designation as a SAC, rallied to accumulate over 13,000 signatures on a ‘Stop the Destruction of the Curlew Wintering Grounds at Magheramore’ petition set up on Change.org.

“This is the third time in a period of twenty years that a development company has purchased and sought to build on this land,” the petition said. “The previous two owners persisted but could not overcome the regulations or the passionate local efforts to maintain an ecological voice and a conservation perspective.

“Magheramore’s current healthy condition and its famous biodiversity are the result of longstanding activism.

“It is an unfortunate irony that the current owners of the 21 acres saw the land as attractive only because it had been so well defended over the years by local residents, users of the beach and a number of dedicated politicians and council figures.”

The applicant has four weeks in which to appeal from the decision date, of May 29.