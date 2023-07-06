Wicklow councillors join campaign to exhume ‘Invincibles’ and rebury them in Glasnevin Cemetery

THE elected members of Wicklow County Council have lent their support to a notice of motion calling for the remains of the ‘Invincibles’ accused of the Phoenix Park murders in 1882 to be removed from Kilmainham Gaol and reinterred at Glasnevin Cemetery.

Several other local authorities across Ireland have already passed the motion calling on the Office of Public Works (OPW) to carry out the necessary works.

The notice of motion came before councillors at July’s meeting of Wicklow County Council and was proposed by Cllr Pat Fitzgerald, seconded by Cllr Pat Kennedy.

The notice of motion stated: “Wicklow County Council calls on the Office of Public Works to carry out the necessary excavation works to recover the remains of Joe Brady, Daniel Curley, Michael Fagan, Thomas Caffrey and Tim Kelly, in what is commonly known as the Invincibles Yard at Kilmainham jail.

"The bodies of these five members of the Irish National Invincibles lie beneath the paving slabs of the yard where they were executed in 1883 for their part in the Phoenix Park assassinations.

"The families of the five men are represented by the National Graves Association and the wish of the families is for their relatives to be exhumed from Kilmainham jail and reinterred in consecrated ground at Glasnevin Cemetery.”

Cllr Fitzgerald said: “Aidan Lambert contacted me a couple of years ago and explained the situation. I didn’t do anything then, but I have looked at it again and have proposed this notice of motion with his assistance. I am asking the members to support the motion and I think this situation could have been dealt with years ago.”