Wicklow councillors condemn assault on farmer Pat Dunne

The elected members of Wicklow Municipal District condemned the assault on Glenmalure farmer and Chairman of the Cheviot Sheep Association Pat Dunne during their monthly meeting on Monday.

Pat was shoved over and pinned to the ground after asking two males not to bring their dogs onto the Zig-Zag trail which is located on his land.

Earlier in the month, Mr Dunne gave a presentation to Wicklow County Council on the dangers presented to sheep farmers from out of control dogs, having been invited to make the presentation by Cllr Shay Cullen.

Speaking at Monday’s meeting of Wicklow Municipal District, Cllr Cullen said: “We had a local farmer attacked on a public walkway, which is disgraceful behaviour. I have major concerns over the attitude of certain walkers and certain dog walkers.

"I feel we have to do something because what happened in Glenmalure was an act of pure thuggery. We need to take a lead with our byelaws and ensure that dogs are kept on leads in public areas such as Glendalough, the Vartry Trails and the Murrough.

“People should be able to go for walks without being afraid of a dog coming at them, jumping up on them or biting them. You see large dogs running around not under control on the Vartry Trails. A big dog not on a lead is not under effective control.”

District Manager Brian Gleeson stated that any by-law changes would have to happen countywide rather than separate by-laws for each District.

He added: “What happened was an absolute disgrace. Now a fantastic outdoor recreational facility is closed off because of the selfishness of one individual, who will hopefully be apprehended and charged.”

Cllr Paul O’Brien, Cathaoirleach of Wicklow Municipal District, described the assault on Mr Dunne as “disgraceful.”