Wicklow councillor ‘very unhappy’ with town’s one-way system – ‘It needs a lot of work’

Frustration comes after meeting with Wicklow Chamber of Commerce

Cllr Gail Dunne has voiced his dissatisfaction over the one-way system in Wicklow town during the end of the monthly meeting of Wicklow Municipal District held on Monday.

The elected members held a recent meeting with representatives of Wicklow and District Chamber of Commerce on ways to improve the system.

The one-way system was introduced in October of 2021 on a trial basis.

However, Cllr Dunne stated: “I unfortunately couldn’t attend the meeting on the one-way system but I have to say I am very unhappy with the one-way. I’m unhappy with the way it has been done and the way it has been left. It needs a lot of work.

“At some stage we are going to have to vote on the one-way system and I am here saying now that if the works aren’t carried out, then we have to put it to the vote.

“Shop keepers have massive concerns and I want to make it clear that I am very unhappy with the one-way system.”

Cllr Shay Cullen advised: “Let’s not jump the gun.

“There are ways to solve the issues which are being looked into.

“I would certainly take the view of not jumping the gun until the improvements are carried out.”