Wicklow councillor critical of Simon Harris’s comments on N11

CLLR Joe Behan has lashed out at Minister Simon Harris over comments the minister made about the N11 in a recent interview he gave.

Speaking at July’s meeting of Wicklow County Council, Cllr Behan raised the issue of the long-awaited N11/M11 Junction 4 to Junction 14 Improvement Scheme – aimed at alleviating congestion and improving safety – which is currently on hold as no funding was allocated to Wicklow County Council to continue the design process during 2022.

He inquired if a planned meeting with representatives of Transport Ireland Infrastructure (TII) had been arranged to discuss the shelved project.

“There are so many thousands delayed getting to and from work each day along the N11/M11 all because a Government Minister (Eamonn Ryan) removed the funding for that road. Minister Harris knows the problem and thinks it will get better, according to a recently published interview.

“Does he know he is a member of the Government who put a stop to that funding to prevent the work that he says he is very concerned about? The Government are responsible for so many thousands getting stuck in these traffic jams. Maybe some of our Green councillors could talk to their Green Party colleague and release the funding.

“Minister Harris seems to say that progress is dependant on Wicklow County Council to come up with some study, so he is trying to kick it back to Wicklow County Council rather than the Department of Transport,” said Cllr Behan.

Wicklow County Council Chief Executive Emer Gorman stated that she still hadn’t heard back from TII, but would contact them herself to try and arrange a meeting.