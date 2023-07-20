Wicklow councillor clarifies confusion over Kilmacanogue N11 speed limits

The confusion over the missing speed limit signs on the southbound lane of the N11 at Kilmacanogue has been resolved.

Since February 2020 the section of road has been subject to the official Road Works Speed Limit of 60kph. This was to facilitate extensive roadworks, which were completed last year.

Locals had become used to this, but confusion arose when the 60kph speed limit signs disappeared, leaving no speed limit signs on that stretch apart from the 50kph sign on the new exit lane, alerting drivers to the new speed limit.

Councillor Derek Mitchell sought to clarify the new speed limits and has given an update for motorists.

"A number of people contacted me as they were confused about the disappearance of the speed limit sign on the southbound carriageway of the N11,” he said.

“I checked this and can confirm the limit is now the 100 kph national limit for the two through lanes and 50, as signed, for the inner off lane. The northbound limit remains 80.”