Wicklow councillor calls for dedicated team to help with the upkeep of parks and open spaces

Speaking at last Monday’s Wicklow County Council meeting, Cllr Dunne said: “We have a lot of parks and open areas in Wicklow town, including a number of passive open spaces. The upkeep isn’t always great and I feel we should have a dedicated crew to go around the whole county and look at it. I know they have them in Dublin. We have so much open spaces and parks that I think something has to be done.”

Wicklow County Council Chief Executive Emer O’Gorman stated that while Dublin does have dedicated park and open spaces staff, they don’t have Municipal Districts to team with staff either. She concluded by saying she would look into see if there are any available resources to fund the suggestion.