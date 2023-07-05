Wicklow concert for Indian Ambassador makes headlines around world

A landmark cultural event took place in Wicklow last weekend when the Indian Ambassador to Ireland, Mr Akhilesh Mishra, attended a massive celebration of the Indian/Goan community in Kilcoole and Newtownmountkennedy.

Kicking off with a holy mass at St Anthony’s Church in Kilcoole, held by Bishop Theodore Mascarenhas, festivities moved to the Community Centre in Newtownmountkennedy, where crowds of over 250 people were entertained by a colourful Indian/Goan musical concert, which was the first of its kind held in Ireland.

King of Comedy Agostinho and his talented troupe of performers from the UK enthralled the captivated audience with their musical ‘tiatr’ entitled Past is Past, with Goans from around Ireland and Wicklow natives praising the comedian and his ensemble for the highly-entertaining play.

News of the day’s festivities has spread quickly throughout the globe, receiving coverage on a TV news station in India and shared on social media by Goan communities in the UK, the United States and beyond.

Delighted with the massive turnout, one of the Goan community organisers, Valentino Fernandes said: “The events were very, very successful, and there was so much joy and happiness on display. Wicklow was the perfect place to host them, and we are so thankful to the communities in Newtown and Kilcoole for their hospitality.

“The concert was amazing – you simply could not do any better. People came from Wexford, Waterford, Killarney, Naas and everywhere to see it. Some people came to the church in Kilcoole, and when they heard the choir, which was made up of the fantastic cast of performers from the UK, they just had to see them again at the concert!

“There were about 15 Irish people there too, and while they may not have understood everything that was going on, they really enjoyed themselves and the atmosphere, the music, the timing and the lights. And then there was the food – they loved that too!

“It was just a fantastic day altogether. We greeted our special guests, Mr Ambassador and Bishop Mascarenhas, at Dublin Airport earlier in the day, and we had a big banner and flowers for them. We were all shouting: ‘Viva Goa, Viva Goa!’ - I’m sure everyone at the airport was wondering what was going on!

“I want to say a big thanks to the Wicklow People and the Irish Independent for publishing our event. After the article went online, I got calls from a Goan newspaper in the UK, and then it was featured on a news channel back in India. It went around the world and was really appreciated by everyone.

“This concert was globally significant, as there is a huge Goan concert fraternity around the world, in America, Dubai, Kuwait, the UK – everywhere. Now all these groups know that this concert has taken place in Ireland, there are more groups that will be interested in coming here. I actually received a few calls and messages after the show, congratulating us on it and wondering about coming here to put on concerts.

“It was a lot of work to put on the events, but it was well worth it, and I can’t thank everyone involved enough for making it happen.”