Wicklow commuters to benefit from new late evening rail service

GREEN Party TD Seven Matthews has welcomed the delivery of a new late evening rail service for Wicklow, following an extended period of representation by him on behalf of commuters.

The new late evening rail service will begin on May 22 and depart Connolly Station to Gorey at 8 p.m. The return journey will take place from Gorey at 10.25 p.m.

Deputy Steven Matthews pictured during a recent visit to the Inchicore Railway Works.

Deputy Matthews said: “Initially it was decided that the train would return empty but I advocated for it to make the return journey as a passenger train. The service will travel from Connolly and stop at Greystones, Rathdrum, Wicklow town and Arklow.

"This is a brand-new option for Wicklow commuters and will enable them to travel back to Wicklow or Arklow in the evening by train. Whether it’s to stay late at work or college, socialise after work, attend late appointments or visit patients in hospital in the city there is now an option to travel back to Wicklow safely and efficiently by train.

“I made a commitment to deliver on public transport when I was elected to Dail Eireann. In that time public transport costs have been slashed, new and enhanced bus services have been introduced and rail improvements are taking place.”

He is also still working away to try and extend the DART to Wicklow town.

Deputy Matthews added: “At the time of my election this proposal was not on the table. It now is, and while it will take some time before this service is live, I am making significant progress with Irish Rail to make it happen. I am enormously grateful to the people of Wicklow for putting me in a position to make this happen.”