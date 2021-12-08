Wicklow Community Noticeboard

Market and car boot sale

The Brockagh Resource Centre market and car boot sale returns on Sunday, December 12.

It’s open to the public from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. as an indoor/outdoor event. Tea, coffee, food snacks, home baking and a good old chat are available on the day.

There will be a varied mix of items to shop for on the day, and with Christmas coming close you may find an ideal present for that special person.

You can contact the Brockagh by phone 0404 45600 (Wednesday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.) or email carbootbrockagh@gmail.com.

Social distancing and masks must be worn when using the toilet facilities in accordance with Government guidelines.

Walking group

The Roundwood Whizzers are back walking every Wednesday, leaving from outside Roundwood Parish Hall at 7 p.m.

People of all fitness levels are welcome to walk for up to one hour at your own pace on the footpaths under the street lights in the village. Bring a torch and a hi-vis top if you have one.

Indoor bowls

Indoor Bowls has resumed in Annamoe Centre on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m.

The organisers are looking for new members to come along and enjoy the game. Bowls is social and a great way to meet new people.

Covid rules are fully adhered to during Bowls.

Badminton is back

Roundwood Badminton Club is open again in An Tóchar GAA Club Hall for all badminton enthusiasts or newcomers in the local and surrounding areas.

The club is open for all adult members on Mondays and Wednesdays from 7.30 p.m. under the following Covid regulations:

You must hold a valid Covid vaccination/immunity certificate and masks must be worn when entering the hall and whilst not on court playing.

The juvenile club is open for all secondary school students on Mondays from 7.30 p.m. to 8.30 p.m. Tuesday morning badminton is also back from 9.30 a.m. until 11 a.m..

No racquet is required and everyone is welcome.

Pilates classes

Pilates strengthens core muscles, improves muscle control, flexibility, strength and tone, as well as alignment and breathing.

STOTT Pilates Matwork Classes are running in Co Wicklow. Both group and private classes are available, with beginners and improvers all welcome.

Zara Elkinson has trained and qualified through the STOTT Pilates Method of Movement. This method combines modern theories of exercise science with spinal rehabilitation, which gives a safe and effective exercise that sees results and is accessible to all.

You can contact Zara on 087 9367474. Classes are on Monday evenings at 7 p.m.

Dance classes

Elevation School of Performing Arts provides classes in modern, ballet, acro and aerial and drama, as well as squad and team classes for children who wish to take their training to the next level.

The school offers graded examinations, performances and workshops with fully qualified teachers in a safe and encouraging environment.

To register for classes, email elevationdance@ gmail.com or text 086 8256775.

Diabetes awareness

Wicklow and District Lions Club launched its Diabetes Awareness projects on the streets of Wicklow town.

Lions’ members in Wicklow, with the support of Lions Ireland, are working together to reduce the prevalence of diabetes.

One in 15 people in Ireland are living with diabetes and there is an alarming rise in Type 2 throughout the country.

Worldwide, 463 million people are living with diabetes, with this figure increasing every year.

Check out Diabetes Ireland or LionsWicklow on Instagram or Facebook and take the two-minute test – it could save your life.

Also, inform family and friends of the initiative.

Cancer support

This year’s Christmas Cards are now available in the Wicklow Cancer Support Centre, Earls Newsagents, Malones Newsagent and Bridge St. Books.

This year, the art class teacher, local artist Pat Dover, kindly offered Wicklow Cancer Support copies of his paintings of Wicklow.

Pat and his sister Caroline volunteer each week to help create a very popular art class for cancer patients and their families. Their work for Wicklow Cancer Support is very much appreciated by all who attend the centre.

Wicklow Parish

Wicklow Parish is looking to recruit new Ministers of the Word for all Masses in the Parish. There would be a little training for this Ministry.

If you think you may be interested, leave your name and number with the Parish Office or either of the Parish Priests.

Historical journal

The 2021 Roundwood and District Historical Journal is for sale in the following places: Roundwood Post Office, Keeley’s Hardware, Grants Butchers, Centra, Sugar Mountain Café and Roundwood Stores.

It’s also available at McCoy’s of Laragh, Fishers, the Post Office and Eugene’s in Newtownmountkennedy and Bridge Street Books in Wicklow town.

The journal is priced at €10.

Yoga Tree yoga classes

Yoga Tree yoga classes take place on Friday mornings and Thursday evenings at Brockagh Resource Centre with Hilde Eiselen.

Join the expertly taught yoga classes, which are suitable for all abilities and ages, from complete beginners to advanced practitioners.

It’s relaxing, dynamic, energising, enjoyable, beneficial and fun yoga for everyone. You will emerge strong and calm, ready for anything.

For more information about the schedule, phone 0404 40000 or email info@yogatree.ie.

‘Bag It Up’ campaign

Glenealy National School is taking part in a campaign called ‘Bag It Up’.

They are collecting backpacks that are packed for homeless male or female. Included in the packs should be a hat/scarf/gloves, toiletries, snacks etc.

Backpacks will be collected at the school and delivered to the homeless in Dublin in time for Christmas through the Liberty soup run.

Any contributions would be greatly appreciated. Contact Sarah on 085 2488205.

Also, the school is holding a Christmas hamper raffle.

Tickets are available from students and from Glenealy shop.

Men’s Shed

Another Newtown and Newcastle Men’s Shed project is just coming out of the workshop and awaits its final inspection before it will be happily presented to the Newtown Primary school classes for children with autism.

It is a sturdy Buddy Bench, which comes with lots of goodwill from members who were yet again only too willing to spread a little sunshine within the community.

Plans are now afoot to prepare ‘Santa’s Sleigh’ for the great man’s journeys come Christmas Eve.

This will be the Shed’s fifth year helping out Santa’s overworked elves, a task the members always look forward to in the lead up to Christmas.

Dementia support

Volunteers are required for the Wicklow Dementia Support Wednesday activity group that meets in Wicklow town each Wednesday from 11 a.m to 12.30 p.m.

Volunteers are sought to support participants taking part in activities, share a cuppa and have a chat.

Contact Maritta Murphy on 086 3032189 for further details on volunteering with the group.

Book exchange

If anyone would like to exchange or take books, the bookshelf is just inside the main door at Glenealy Village Hall.

There is a great selection of books to choose from.

Times available for the exchange or collection of books are from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Glenealy IT Centre

Enrolment is now taking place for the following part-time certified courses at Glenealy IT Centre - ECDL, Manual and Computerised Bookkeeping and Payroll, Photoshop, Advanced Word and Excel.

Contact Glenealy IT Centre on 0404 44980 or 087 3113352.

SVP church collections

The annual St Vincent de Paul Collection will take place at masses in Rathdrum Parish on Saturday, December 11 and Sunday, December 12.

All donations, no matter how big or small, will be very gratefully received.

Donations will all remain locally in the Rathdrum area, helping those who are less fortunate, especially at this time of the year.