Wicklow community groups get €94,000 to buy new vehicles

TWO Wicklow community organisations will receive funding under Measure 2 of the Government’s CLÁR Programme to purchase essential vehicles for those with mobility issues and cancer care patients

Rathdrum Cancer Support will receive €44,034 for the purchase of a Hyundai Tucson with adaptions, while Irish Community Rapid Response will receive €50,000 for the purchase of a vehicle and fit-out for work in Wicklow.

While announcing the funding, Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD said: “It is wonderful to be supporting these vital services in our community. Each of the recipients of funding today play a critical role providing essential services to members of the public who are most in need, including by bringing them free of charge, to cancer treatment and to day care centres.

“They also provide essential transport services for blood samples and medication and, equally important, delivering search and rescue services. We owe a huge debt of gratitude to these organisations and the individuals who work with them and it is my great pleasure to support them through this investment.”