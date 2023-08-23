Wicklow children facing some of longest waits for mental health services

MORE than 4,000 young people are on waiting lists for mental health services – with children in Wicklow amongst the worst-hit.

According to the HSE, there are currently 4,361 people on waiting lists for Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) in Ireland.

It comes after the Inspector of Mental Health Services last month told parents that she couldn’t provide an assurance to them “that their children have access to a safe, effective and evidence-based mental health service”.

Dr Susan Finnerty’s final report on the provision of CAMHS found discrepancies between the wait times and experiences of children suffering from mental illness, depending on where they were in the country.

The longest CAMHS waiting list in the country was in Cork and Kerry with 976 young people currently waiting for help. The second highest waiting list for CAMHS was in the Wicklow/Dún Laoghaire/Dublin South East CHO, where 745 young people are waiting for mental healthcare.

The third highest waiting list was experienced in Laois, Offaly, Longford, Westmeath, Louth and Meath CHOs. The next longest waiting list consists of 482 young people on a waiting list for Kildare, west Wicklow, Dublin west, Dublin south city and Dublin south-west.

Last month, Dr Finnerty published her final report into CAMHS provision. The report cited long waiting lists as one of the reasons why it felt the rights of children with mental illness were being breached. It found that while waiting lists had decreased in some parts of the country, they had increased in others.

The report also suggested that children may have been suffering from a postcode lottery when it came to waiting lists for CAMHS. “There was a large unacceptable variation in both the number of children on waiting lists and the length of those waiting lists both across CHOs and internally within CHOs,” it said.