Wicklow Cancer Support coffee morning to return after four year absence

Eileen Earls of Wicklow Cancer Support with Clare Hogan from East Coast FM.

WICKLOW Cancer Support will hold a coffee morning in the De La Salle Pastoral Centre as part of the East Coast FM County wide event.

The coffee morning takes place on Friday, April 21, from 10 a.m. to 12.30 p.m.

It’s four years since Wicklow Cancer Support’s last coffee morning and all the volunteers are looking forward to welcoming everyone back.

The coffee morning will feature ta, coffee, cakes, entertainment and a large raffle.