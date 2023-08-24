Wicklow business Sussed to feature at National Ploughing Championships

ONE of Wicklow’s best small businesses will get a chance to exhibit their business to almost 300,000 people at the National Ploughing Championships next month as part of the Local Enterprise Village.

Sussed, who are supported by Local Enterprise Office Wicklow and located just outside Wicklow town, specialize in the production and packaging of branded/own brand rapeseed and olive oil’s and dressings for sale in retailers and food service.

The initiative of the Local Enterprise Offices (LEOs) will see over 30 small businesses from across the country take a stand in the Local Enterprise Village in the heart of the Ploughing Championships, opening their businesses up to almost 300,000 prospective customers across the three days of the event.

Keith Symes of Sussed said: “This is an invaluable opportunity to promote our products and the Sussed brand to a very large audience and we’re looking forward to a busy couple of days.”

The initiative of the Local Enterprise Offices was launched by Minister of State for Business, Employment and Retail, Neale Richmond T.D. and will be open as part of the Ploughing Championships taking place in Ratheniska, County Laois from the 19th to 21st September this year.

Vibeke Delahunt, Head of Enterprise, said: “The National Ploughing Championship is one of the biggest occasions on the Irish calendar and there are very few events that draw a crowd as large as this over three days. For our small businesses this is a huge opportunity to engage with thousands of prospective customers every day and this could have a significant impact on their business. We have been working with them all across the summer on their products, marketing and merchandising for the event so they can maximise this amazing opportunity. There’s something for everyone in the Local Enterprise Village.”

Some of the clients involved this year cover areas such a kids clothing and games, agtech products, luxury bathing and skincare products, artisan food and drink producers, sustainable clothing and beauty products and range of innovative products from Ireland’s best small businesses. Year on year the Local Enterprise Village proves to be one of the most popular destinations for visitors to the Ploughing Championships.

Cllr Aoife Kennedy Flynn, Cathaoirleach, Wicklow County Council said: “The Local Enterprise Village at the National Ploughing Championships are a fantastic showcase of superb small businesses supported by their Local Enterprise Offices. Sussed offer a fabulous range of homegrown rapeseed oils as well as a range of olive oil sprays, a range of balsamic vinegars and vegan snacks. I wish them a very successful couple of days.”

Neale Richmond, Minister of State for Business, Employment and Retail, said: “The Local Enterprise Village is a fantastic initiative from the Local Enterprise Offices. For these small businesses, many only in their early years, to get a chance to have a stand at the Ploughing Championships is a significant milestone for them.

"The opportunity to meet with thousands of people at the Local Enterprise Village, which is one of the popular stands at the Ploughing is going to be great boost to their business. I’m looking forward to getting down to the Village myself next month and meeting them all in person and sampling all the great products and services on show.”