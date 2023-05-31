Wicklow boy Kane Fox (4) ‘so much happier in his own skin’ year on from vital surgery

Kane Fox (4) from Rathnew is bright and happy as he continues to learn how to use his new equipment.

A Wicklow family who successfully raised over €100,000 to get life-altering surgery for their son in the US, said he is “so much happier in his own skin” one year on.

Kane Fox (4), from Rathnew, was born prematurely at 28 weeks, and while he finally arrived home after eight weeks in the neonatal intensive care unit, it became apparent that he had progressive Cerebral Palsy (CP) and he was eventually diagnosed with spastic quadriplegia, a severe form of CP.

This meant he had tight muscles in all four of his limbs which made it extremely difficult for him to control his movement. His parents, Alan and Amy, painted a difficult picture of what Kane was going though at the time, writing: “Kane’s body is never at rest like ours. His muscles are constantly overworking and tightening. Kane also uses a lot more energy than us to overcome this to make any purposeful movements.

“His body is constantly being pulled in different directions affecting his ability to sit up right. All of this is exhausting, causes pain and puts him at risk of hip and back problems.

“Unfortunately, we are fighting against those tight muscles and we are losing.”

The family were made aware of potentially life-changing surgery but at a great cost and a great distance – St Louis’ Children’s Hospital, in Missouri, USA.

The couple set about establishing a fundraising page through the Just4Children platform, knowing a successful outcome would hugely improve Kane’s comfort sitting, standing and walking.

Now, one year later, Amy said the procedure has indeed been life-altering, as he can now enjoy the activities he does each day rather than endure them as part of an ongoing and difficult therapeutic process.

“He’s been so much happier in his skin,” Amy said, “his sleeping is much better and he’s able to enjoy his activities like swimming and horseriding. We’ve been doing weekly physio and he’s getting stronger every day.

“Now, he’s going into playschool in his little walking frame, and it’s still quite a supportive frame but it means that he’s down on the ground with all his little friends in playschool, and he’s able to stand around in the garden rather than having to be in a highchair.

“The operation in the US was able to significantly reduce the spasticity that he suffers from, which was kind of prematurely ageing the body and was working against him all the time.

“So, no matter what kind of stretching we were doing, the spasticity was always tightening and making him have contractions so, he wasn’t very comfortable in his body and he wasn’t able to control his movements,” Amy explained.

Amy said the response to the fundraising was overwhelming and she was so grateful for “so much support from everyone in the community and all around the county”.

However, Kane’s progress did not happen overnight and there was still a period of adjustment that the family had to work through.

The surgery and immediate recovery period also meant the family had to stay in the US until Kane was strong enough to return home.

“When he had the surgery done, it was like going back to scratch,” Amy said. “As if he was a newborn again, only learning how to weight-bear on his legs. It was like a new body, so he’s had to do a lot of physio sessions.

“But because we had the fundraising, we’ve been able to take him to swimming camps and get him the new walking frame and an exercise bike. We put in a little therapy garden room for him as well, so it was amazing.”

“We were over there for six weeks,” Amy added. “He was out of the hospital after a week but we had to go in and out every day for the next month for them to show us the exercises and he had to get splints done for his feet.”

Amy said the family were so lucky to get the surgery when they did, and that the early intervention thanks to the successful campaign, meant that Kane’s future is a lot brighter.

“We were lucky in that Kane is not five yet, and he was getting regular botox injections [before the surgery], and they can last from anywhere from six weeks to 12 weeks. But the surgery has reduced the need for that. And we were finding it very difficult to get a slot in Tallaght Hospital because they had to pair up with local services, and the children’s services just aren’t there. So we weren’t getting seen with Kane, so he was missing out on the injections.

“And that’s what his life would have been like. And every time you get botox, it works less, so by the time he reached maybe [the age of] 10, it probably wouldn’t have had any effect. Now, if we keep him moving and keep him stretched, he hopefully won’t need much more than the regular physio.”

Often people don’t realise just how far-reaching the benefits of a successful fundraising campaign can be, but Amy points out that the funds raised one year ago are still contributing to Kane’s recovery and enable him to enjoy better access to vital services.

“We’re doing physio privately now, because again, we’re able to go once a week because of the fundraising,” Amy said. “And we’re doing horseriding fortnightly, in Festina Lente in Bray, which is a brilliant place for children with special needs. And we’re doing swimming in the local pool.

“We still have some of the funds remaining and that’s paying for all those weekly sessions,” she added.

The funds of course won’t last forever but for Kane, they won’t need to as his future is in good hands.

He is currently in play school in Wicklow town, and while Amy said he he won’t be able to go to a regular primary school, she is delighted that he has a place in St Catherine’s Special School, in Newcastle.

“I’m excited about him going there, because their physio team will be part of his day and the horseriding and swimming, that will be all be part of his day too.”

Amy has kept up regular posts describing Kane’s journey over the last year via the Facebook page, Kicksforkane, with supporters appraised of the little steps he is taking each day.