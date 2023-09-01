Wicklow authors and bookshop join campaign to champion Irish kids’ books

CHILDREN’S authors and booksellers from Wicklow have joined internationally celebrated authors and illustrators to launch , a new initiative to champion children’s books written by those living and working in Ireland.

Children’s authors Sam Blake, who lives at the foot of the Wicklow Mountains, Alan Nolan, who resides in Bray, and Trish Hennessy of Halfway Up the Stairs bookshop in Greystones, are all involved with Discover Irish Children’s Books, alongside renowned authors and illustrators Eoin Colfer, Marita Conlon-McKenna, Chris Haughton, Shane Hegarty and Laureate na nÓg Patricia Forde.

Discover Irish Children’s Books estimates there are upwards of 350 published children’s writers and illustrators from or living in Ireland. Yet for 15 weeks between May and early August 2023, no Irish books charted in the weekly children’s top ten sellers list. In the same period, 96 Irish writers charted in the equivalent list for adult’s fiction.

To highlight the range of Irish titles available to young readers, the campaign will launch a new top ten bestsellers list dedicated to Irish children’s books. The list will be informed by the top ten best-sellers in a different independent bookshop across Ireland, including Halfway Up The Stairs, each week throughout September and October.

The Discover Irish Children’s Books campaign was created by award-winning children’s writer and children’s books champion Sarah Webb, who worked in the book trade for many years as a children’s bookseller and buyer and works as the Events Manager at Halfway Up the Stairs.

She said: “Out of interest, I asked children attending my summer workshops who their favourite writer was. Even when prompted, they struggled to name an Irish writer. On the international stage, Ireland’s storytellers for children are much celebrated. Eoin Colfer’s ‘Artemis Fowl’ was a New York Times bestseller. John Boyne’s ‘The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas’ has been translated into 56 languages. Oliver Jeffers has sold over 14 million books worldwide. Catherine Doyle, Judi Curtin, Roddy Doyle, Derek Landy, Mary Murphy – these are well-known names in children’s books global-ly.

“Yet at home there’s a lack of knowledge and awareness that Discover Irish Children’s Books is de-termined to tackle. We want to see new and well-established Irish writers and illustrators at book festivals, hear them on the radio and published in newspapers, and find them front and centre in bookshop and library displays.

“Almost a quarter of all books sold in Ireland are children’s titles, but celebrity authors and big mar-keting budgets dominate that pool. There will always be a place for international writers and for the classics we all know and love, but there is a diverse wealth of new Irish books available, we need to give them an equal opportunity to find their way into children’s hands.”

Award-winning children’s writer and illustrator Chris Haughton has also designed a sticker to be made available to bookshops, libraries and schools to highlight Irish children’s books for young readers and adults. The campaign will raise awareness of titles for all ages on social media using #DiscoverIrishKidsBooks and work directly with teachers to recommend novels for class groups. Resources will be available on the website www.discoveririshkidsbooks.ie.