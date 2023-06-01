Wicklow authorities issue June Bank Holiday swimming warnings – ‘cold shock can occur and reservoirs are off limits’

Predicting the surge of those wishing to cool off across Wicklow over the June Bank Holiday weekend, authorities have issued warnings, tips and advice about the dangers of swimming in cold water, in reservoirs, and while drinking.

Wicklow County Council and Water Safety Ireland cautioned all swimmers not to underestimate how cold the Irish Sea and inland lakes still are, despite high air temperatures, and never to swim under the influence of alcohol, which is a factor in one third of drownings.

With the Irish Sea still only 14C the risk of cold water shock, which can lead to panic and drowning, remains high, especially for those who do not get in the water regularly.

The authorities are urging June Bank Holiday swimmers to always enter the water slowly to prevent cold water shock, remain where they can stand up at all times, and “be mindful that any cooling of the muscles can make it more difficult to swim safely”.

Water Safety Ireland have also recommended only going to the lifeguarded beaches in Bray, Greystones South, Brittas Bay and Wicklow Harbour. Lifeguards will be on duty in Arklow from July.

They also stressed, along with the ESB, that the reservoir at Poulophouca know as Blessington Lakes is off limits from swimming at all times.

“ESB would like to remind the general public of the dangers and potentially serious consequences of swimming in any ESB reservoir,” am ESB spokesperson said.

“These areas are not appropriate for swimming, because of the risk of fast-flowing and deep waters, changing water levels and uneven ground.

“These waters include the reservoirs at Poulaphouca in Wicklow, Golden Falls and Leixlip in Kildare, Inniscarra and Carrigadrohid in Cork, the Ardnacrusha headrace and tailrace canal in Clare, and Assaroe, Lough Nacung and Lough Dunlewey in Donegal.”

If you do get into trouble while swimming, roll over on to your back, spread your arms and legs out a little for balance and float until your breathing is under control. Then raise your fist in the air and wave to signal you need help. Shout if you are able to.

If you see anyone in trouble in the water over the June Bank Holiday weekend, alert a lifeguard if on a lifeguarded beach. If not call 112 and ask for the Coast Guard. Shout to the person in trouble to show you have seen them. If you can see a lifesaving ringbuoy, throw it to them. Do not enter the water.