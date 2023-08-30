Wicklow athletes win seven medals at European Youth Lifesaving Championships

Amy Noble and Leana Liddane on their way to becoming European champions in the board rescue race at the youth championships in Poland.

Leanna Liddane and Amy Noble on the top step at the European Youth Lifesaving Championships in Poland.

Wicklow teenager Amy Noble has become European champion with a gold medal for Ireland at the European Youth Lifesaving Championships, which took place in two venues in Poland this month.

A total of five Wicklow athletes competed across the week-long event in Gorzów Wielkopolski – where pool events took place from August 20-22 and ocean events taking place in the nearby seaside resort of Międzyzdroje on August 24-26 – representing Ireland in a 12-strong team that finished in sixth position overall, with three gold medals, four silver and three bronze.

Wicklow athletes Charlie Brennan (17), Amy Noble (16), Lily Sheehy (18), Finn Harris (17) and Saoirse Dolan (17) were involved in an incredible seven of the 10-medal haul, with Amy leading the way with three medal victories.

The Irish team, together with the five Wicklow athletes and coach Brian Harris, were up against countries with more weight behind them in terms of funding and resources, given the coaching staff for the Irish athletes devote their time as volunteers with Wicklow Swimming Club and Wicklow Surf Livesaving Club.

The Championships simulate real-life rescue situations that lifeguards encounter, pitting the best lifesavers from around Europe against each other in a series of gruelling water rescue scenarios, in both pool and open water environments.

But against all the odds it seemed, Amy Noble was crowned European champion, alongside her team mate Leanna Liddane, from Clare, in the Board Rescue. She also won silver in the Rescue Tube Relay and silver in the Mixed Medley Relay. Finn Harris won bronze in the Sprint Relay and silver in the Mixed Medley Relay. Lily Sheehy won silver in the Rescue Tube Relay and Charlie Brennan won bronze in the Rescue Tube Relay.

In Ireland’s first event on day one, Charlie Brennan helped the team to a fourth-placed finish in the pool, but it was not until the action hit the beach and the ocean that the team really excelled.

On Thursday, August 24, Amy then landed the gold medal alongside Leanna in the Girls Board Rescue final, the pair defeating France and Great Britain.

In the same event, Ireland’s boys’ team were also crowned European champions, and earlier, Ashford’s Finn Harris was in the foursome that claimed the bronze medal in the Boys, 4 x 90m Beach Sprint Relay, behind champions Great Britain and silver medallists Spain.

Amy added to her gold on Friday, with a silver medal in the women’s Rescue Tube event. She was joined by fellow Wicklow teen Lily Sheehy in the event, with Ireland’s Elin Blake and Katie Cotter completing the medal-winning foursome.

Amy and Finn were again in the medals in the mixed Ocean Man/Woman Relay, where Ireland took silver behind Great Britain.

Amy’s mum, Elaine Noble, who was in Poland for the Championships, said “all the Wicklow athletes were superb”.

“It’s a tough competition,” she said, “and overall as an Irish team we finished sixth behind these massive teams that are competing and training full-time. We had super results.”

Elaine credits veteran Joan Morton for her almost 40 years of service to Irish Water Safety, teaching swimming and lifesaving on the beaches and the pool since it first opened in Wicklow town.

Joan has travelled abroad numerous times as both a manager and coach of the Irish Lifesaving Teams.

She established Wicklow Surf Lifesaving Club in 2004 and the organisation continues to grow in stature.

“Joan has been there all along, and it is all voluntary as well,” Elaine said. “We train out in Brittas Bay, with very little facilities compared with the rest of the country. So it’s great to get the recognition the whole team deserves.”

Wicklow Swimming Club Secretary Pam Beacon was delighted that the members of the swimming club had competed so well and achieved so much and they “very, very proud of them”.

Meanwhile, a first medal of the event for Charlie Brennan came in the boys’ event as he and Oisin O’Grady, Cailim Van Dam and Jamie Flynn took bronze behind France and Italy.

Gillian Brennan, Charlie’s Mum, said the event was “fantastic” and “this was possibly the best junior team they have ever had”.

Her son has been involved in life-saving since the age of nine and she contends that the Wicklow athletes are punching above their weight in the competitions.

“They don’t really get much recognition for the what they do, and the coaches who give all their time as volunteers. It was a fantastic experience for them,” she said. “Most of this team went to the World Championships in Italy last year. And they finished sixth overall, from the 17 or 18 countries competing this year and they would have a lot funding and sponsorship. But for our kids, it’s all quite small.”

Meanwhile, Joan Morton said the athletes are “really dedicated to the sport of life-saving and so too are the families”.

“Success is starting to happen through the junior end of things, because they have only been going to junior championships from 2007.

“It’s also a humanitarian sport, they are all lifeguards and they learn skills for the rest of their lives and pass them on. And that’s our ethos.

“It’s associated with Water Safety Ireland and we operate under Wicklow Water Safety.” ​