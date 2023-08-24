Wicklow applicants invited to Q&A on arts and disability connect scheme

Interspace, (2021), augmented reality collage by artist Orla Casey, created as part of a project with Western Care, Co. Mayo. Photo: Orla Casey

The Arts and Disability Ireland team are inviting prospective Wicklow applicants for the Arts and Disability Connect scheme (Opportunity Two) to an online questions and answers session next month.

Taking place on Tuesday, September 19, from noon until 1 p.m., join the ADI team and ask any questions you have about making an application to the Arts and Disability Connect scheme Opportunity Two.

For one hour, they’ll chat with you about your application ideas and answer questions about the New Work or the Research and Reflection awards.

Opportunity Two of the Arts and Disability Connect scheme, offering New Work and Research and Reflection awards, opened on Monday, August 14, with a deadline of Tuesday, October 10 at 4 p.m.

There are four different strands within the scheme, including mentoring, training, new work, and research and reflection (previously known as research and development).

In 2023, these four strands are split across two opportunities: The first opportunity, which closed in early June, included Mentoring and Training awards. This second opportunity includes New Work or Research and Reflection awards (previously known as Research and Development).

The Arts and Disability Connect scheme is designed to support individual artists with disabilities to be ambitious, develop their practice, and connect with arts organisations and arts professionals in Ireland.

Application forms, guidelines, easy-read information and FAQs for Opportunity Two can be downloaded from adiarts.ie

Artists and people supporting them to apply can book applicant support up until Thursday, October 5. This is for up to one hour of support - either on the phone, Zoom or by email.

“The Arts and Disability Connect information sessions are for individual artists with disabilities who are applying for funding and for people who are supporting them to apply,” a spokesperson said.

“Speech-to-text will be provided by MyClearText, while ISL will be provided by Bridge Interpreting.

“Please note that this session is specifically for those applying for a New Work award or a Research and Reflection award.”

To book a spot at the online Q&A, visit ow.ly/LB8f50PBRO6.