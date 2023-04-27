Wicklow Applegreen stations to offer free coffee as part of Bank Holiday safety campaign

TO help drivers stay alert behind the wheel over the Bank Holiday weekend, the RSA and Applegreen will provide free cups of coffee to drivers at participating service stations.

Last year’s May Bank Holiday was a tragic weekend for road safety in Ireland with four fatalities and 27 people seriously injured.

You can redeem a free coffee at certain Applegreen sites between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Friday, April 28 and Monday, May 1. Participating Applegreen Service Stations in Co Wicklow include the Applegreen Service Area at Cullenmore, Ashford, the Rathnew Service Station and the Arklow Applegreen.

Quote ‘RSA’ to the till operator to avail of free coffee between the stated times. Tea is also an available option.

Enforcement statistics released by Gardaí for last year’s long weekend show that they detected 2,820 speeding incidents, 154 motorists driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, 13pc of these were recorded between the hours of 6am and 2pm across the weekend, 91 drivers not wearing a seatbelt, and 212 drivers using a mobile phone.

Gardaí will have an increased presence on the roads across the country over the long weekend. The force said it will target the “four lifesaver offences and dangerous driving activity”, of speeding, mobile phone use while driving, seatbelt compliance and intoxicated driving.

Chief Superintendent Jane Humphries, Garda National Roads Policing Bureau has urged road users to “prioritise safety”.

"The gardaí will have a high visibility presence this weekend and a focus on the four lifesaver offences; speeding, mobile phone use while driving, seatbelt compliance and intoxicated driving. It's up to each and every one of us to do our part to keep ourselves and others safe,” she said.

“We focus on these offences as research tells us that they are the biggest causes of fatal and serious injuries on the road."