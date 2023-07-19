Wicklow Animal Welfare are at breaking point as they care for eight different pup litters with more to come

A breeding frenzy took place during Covid as the demand for dogs rose dramatically during lockdown. However, the demand for dogs has dropped dramatically since Covid restrictions were lifted, leaving many owners who had bred puppy litters unable to find homes for the pups, which is placing increasing pressures on animal rescue providers such as Wicklow Animal Welfare.

In the majority of cases those who are surrendering pregnant bitches to the charity aren’t informing staff that the dog is pregnant.

Fiona Gammell of Wicklow Animal Welfare has spent close to 50 years rescuing animals, but has never experienced the level of pressure the charity currently finds itself under.

“At the moment we have eight puppy litters we are looking after and trying to find new homes for. We also have another bitch who is heavily pregnant and we are bringing another bitch to the vet this week as we suspect she is due to give birth to a litter as well. It’s placing us under extreme pressure.

“People who started breeding during lockdown are continuing to do so but are finding that the demand simply isn’t there anymore. I have talked to a number of local vets and they were saying that people were cancelling appointments they had with the vet for neutering during Covid because they were going to start breeding so they could make some money from selling the pups.

“The people who are surrendering the dogs to us aren’t informing us they are pregnant, which makes it difficult for us to plan ahead. Some of the dogs come in very thin but then you notice their belly is starting to grow. It seems every female dog that we are taking in is pregnant. Basically, if a bitch is surrendered to us and is of breeding age, then the chances are she is pregnant.

“We are a private animal rescue and don’t receive any Government support or grant aid, so the costs of looking after all these pup litters is having an impact as well, especially during the current cost of living crisis. We have to keep all the bitches and their pups heated with overhead lamps all the time and then there are the cost of vet and medical bills. It all mounts up.”

The condition of some of the dogs surrendered has also been shocking.

“We received a litter of eight pups and the mother just wasn’t in a position to look after all of them, so three ended up being neglected by her. They had been kept in a horse box and flies had laid eggs and the maggots were all over three of the pups. It was horrendous and sadly those three pups had to be put to sleep. People really need to know the sort of conditions some of these dogs are being kept in.”

Fiona is keen to get the message across to pet owners that they should get their dogs neutered, which can be beneficial to the owner as well as for canine welfare in general.

“If anyone is thinking of adding to their family then we would appeal to them to consider adopting an adult dog or pub. We will make sure you have thought long and hard before you take a doggy from us, a life-long commitment to a sentient being. All our dogs are rehomed through the Instagram page only.

“All our puppies are vaccinated twice before they leave here. They are wormed, flea treated and chipped. They are neutered if they are old enough. The simple fact is there are too many dogs out there at the moment and the same levels of demand just aren’t there anymore. Getting your dog neutered is the right thing to do and will help prevent situations where animal rescues like ourselves are inundated with pups when we are finding it difficult to find them all new and suitable homes.”