West End star Chris Holland talks swapping stage for teaching in new Wicklow home

Reporter David Medcalf sat down for elevenses with musical theatre star Chris Holland. The man from ‘Les Miserables’ explained how he made the transition from holiday camp to the top of his profession and then on to his new career – coaching singers in County Wicklow

In many ways he is a very public personality. After all, he has been seen by thousands upon thousands of people in packed auditoriums. He sang on the West End stage for decades, bringing some of the most demanding roles in musical theatre to life. Yet Chris Holland passes largely unnoticed these days on an outing to Greystones. This is the town where he teaches in one of the local schools and where he is happy to sit in one of the many cafés, reviewing his life and career to date with your reporter over a coffee latte