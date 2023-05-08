USA to play Ireland at Polo Wicklow 30th birthday bash

POLO Wicklow is set to celebrate its 30th anniversary with a weekend of international action, which will include clashes between Ireland and the USA, a black-tie ball and a picnic on the polo field.

Polo Wicklow was set up at Kilpoole Hill by current owner Siobhan Herbst’s father, Michael Herbst, and is Ireland’s only year-round polo facility.

Siobhan said: “This year marks the 30th anniversary since my father achieved his dream by building the arena in 1993, and we have a whole weekend of events lined-up.

"The USA team have been coming over every year since the year dot but we haven’t seen them in the past three years due to Covid. Some former players who would have played in past matches will also be attending to help us celebrate.”

The festivities begin on Friday, May 12, when new and emerging players will battle it out for the Notice Cup in the Polo Wicklow Arena, starting at 6.30 p.m. You can also enjoy pizza in the Chill Dome and trad music by The Maguires in the Clubhouse,.

Ireland will face the USA on the Home Field on Saturday, May 13, on the Polo Wicklow grass field. Later that night a black-tie ball takes place in the Polo Wicklow Clubhouse with music by The Gazettes.

On Sunday, May 14, the long-awaited finals between Ireland and the USA take place and you can also enjoy a picnic by the Polo Field.

You can purchase tickets for the Friday pizza night and the black-tie birthday ball at www.eventbrite.ie/e/30th-birthday-weekend-tickets-596969169857.