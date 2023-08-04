US golf journalists tee off at Wicklow’s European Golf Club

AROUND 33.5 million golf fans in the US – and potential golf holidaymakers for Ireland – are set to read and hear about our world-class golf, following a visit by leading American golf journalists, broadcasters, podcasters and influencers to Wicklow.

The group – representing major media outlets like the New York Post, Golf Digest, Sports Illustrated, WFAN Radio-New York and golf podcast The Course of Life – were here as guests of Tourism Ireland and Fáilte Ireland.

The group had the opportunity to test their skills at The European Club in Brittas Bay.

Alison Metcalfe, Tourism Ireland’s Head of North America, said: “Their articles, radio shows, podcasts and social media content will reach approximately 33.5 million golf fans – so their visit is a really good opportunity to showcase our fantastic golf offering to a wide audience of prospective US golf holidaymakers for Ireland.

“Golf is the world’s largest sports-related travel market and Tourism Ireland is working hard to drive home the message that a golfing holiday in Ireland is about much more than a round of 18 holes – the combination of our world-class golf and our unique brand of hospitality plays a key role in attracting golfers from the US.

“We’re also taking every opportunity to highlight the fact that The Open will return to Royal Portrush in 2025 and the Ryder Cup will take place at Adare Manor in 2027.”

The US remains an extremely important market for tourism to the island of Ireland. In 2019, Ireland welcomed 1.7 million American visitors, whose visits delivered €1.6 billion for the economy.