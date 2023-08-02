Ukrainians who fled to Wicklow last year open their own nail salon

A year ago as Alona Chek and Alena Vidomenko had to run for their lives as bombs and missiles rained down on their home town in Ukraine, they never imagined that they would end up settling in Ireland, never mind actually opening their own business in Wicklow town.

Alona and Alena have just opened there very own nail bar in the town. The new salon is called UStyle and is located at Unit 1 Morton’s Lane, also known as Hopkin’s Hill, just a few steps from Main Street.

The girls specialise in manicure, pedicure, as well as popular BIAB technique or make up.

Their vast experience is obvious as soon as you walk in to the relaxed and cosy atmosphere and straight away you feel you are in very good hands as the ladies are now aware dreams do come true.

The community of Wicklow and surrounding areas wish Alona and Alena the best of luck for the future which is the start of a completely new life for them.