Two Wicklow lifeboats launched after dog gets into difficulty in the water near harbour

BOTH Wicklow RNLI lifeboats were launched on Friday evening after reports of a dog in the water south of Wicklow Harbour.

Wicklow Gardaí raised the alarm after becoming concerned that the owners of the dog could risk injury while attempting to rescue their pet.

The inshore lifeboat was launched at 6.32 p.m. and was soon followed by the all-weather lifeboat as both vessels made their way south to the foot of the cliffs at Wicklow Golf Club.

The Inshore lifeboat was on scene four minutes after launching in a position 200 metres to the south of Travelahawk beach. In challenging sea conditions, helm Alan Goucher was able to get the lifeboat ashore and locate the dog.

Repeated attempts were made to rescue the frightened dog but it kept retreating into caves along the shoreline with each attempt.

The dog eventually made its own way back up the cliff where it was retrieved by its anxious owners. The lifeboat crews were stood down by the Coast Guard and returned to station.

The call out was a milestone for trainee Liz Thomas as she went to sea on her first ‘shout’ as an all-weather lifeboat volunteer.

Speaking after the callout Wicklow RNLI Press officer, Tommy Dover said: “We were happy to help and would remind dog owners to ensure to look after their own personal safety and do not get into danger trying to attempt a rescue themselves. Always keep your dog on a lead when you’re close to cliff edges or fast flowing rivers. Don’t go after your dog if they go into the water. If you are worried about your dog, call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard.”