Two Wicklow groups announced as national finalists in Good Causes Awards 2023

Lakers Social and Recreation Club, who provide more than 60 classes per week for adults and young people with intellectual disabilities, were named in the Community category. The club’s 306 members, who are aged between five and 75, benefit from the variety of activities on offer which include tennis, basketball, cookery and art as well as a book club, ladies friendship circle and men’s club.

Wicklow Rapid Response were named in the Health and Wellbeing category. The charity works in partnership with the existing emergency services and provides a high level of pre-hospital critical care. WWRR is called simultaneously with the state emergency services when a serious accident occurs.

The National Lottery Good Causes Awards honour the inspiring work and achievements of thousands of projects, clubs and individuals from all over Ireland who, with the help of National Lottery Good Causes funding, have had an extraordinary impact on their local communities.

Each of the 34 National Finalists will now receive €1,000 and proceed to the grand final in which there are seven categories. The winners will be announced at the awards ceremony which takes place on Saturday, October 21 in Killashee House Hotel, Co. Kildare, where each of the seven category winners will receive €10,000 and the overall Good Cause of the Year will take home an additional €25,000.

Andrew Algeo, CEO of the National Lottery, expressed his admiration for the finalists, stating, "On behalf of the National Lottery, I extend my warmest congratulations to the two Wicklow groups who have been named as National Finalists in the Good Causes Awards 2023.

“This prestigious recognition is a testament to the unwavering commitment and hard work of the volunteers who have dedicated themselves to making a difference to the lives of others. Their contributions have transformed communities across the nation, touching the lives of individuals from all walks of life. From the smallest villages to the largest cities, these organisations have built bridges, provided opportunities, and offered support where it was needed most.”