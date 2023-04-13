Two hospitalised as scout group caught out by Storm Noa in Wicklow Mountains

WICKLOW’S Mountain Rescue teams came to the aid of a scout group in difficulty on Tuesday as weather conditions deteriorated in the Wicklow Mountains with the arrival of Storm Noa.

An Garda Síochána raised the alert at 8.23 p.m. on Tuesday night and tasked the Dublin Wicklow Mountain Rescue Team and the Glen of Imaal Red Cross Mountain Rescue Team to respond to the incident.

The group of 11 scouts and their leaders were taking part in a training night when the weather suddenly turned, leaving the group cold and wet, with some reporting light headaches. There were also concerns that one of the group had sustained a lower leg injury.

SARLOC technology was used to locate the group, who were near the top of Turlough Hill. A full team callout was considered appropriate, given the deteriorating weather and the ages of the group and their numbers.

Five Mountain Rescue vehicles and 20 personnel arrived at the Wicklow Gap and then drove to the top of Turlough Hill in order to transfer all members of the group back to the car park.

The group were assessed and it was determined that most of them could return home with their leaders, but three scouts, a leader and parent were all brought back to the Glen Base so they could be further assessed. Two of the scouts were then transported to hospital and the third was able to make a return home.