Three Wicklow fire crews battle blaze near equestrian centre

Fire crews from Wicklow town, Rathdrum and Arklow battling a blaze on the grounds of Marlton Equestrian, in Wicklow.

Three Wicklow fire crews were called to the scene of a fire in a building on the grounds of Marlton Equestrian, on the outskirts of Wicklow town, in the early hours of Tuesday morning, July 11.

Chief Fire Officer at Wicklow County Fire Service Aidan Dempsey said a call came in at 4.30am and crews from Wicklow town, Rathdrum and Arklow were dispatched, where they remained on the scene until 7.30am.

Mr Dempsey said the fire was in a large, derelict house that was well ablaze by the time the crews arrived and, as a result, the fire was fought mainly from outside of the building. This meant it took longer to extinguish but he added were no other risks in the area.

The building has been described as a large prefabricated house built in the 1970s but it hadn’t been lived in for many years. The damage from the fire has left it in a state that it is now likely to be demolished, he said.

The building is on the grounds of Marlton Estate which is now home to Marlton Equestrian, a large equestrian centre with various buildings on the site.

“Our concern was that there might have been a rough sleeper in the house,” Mr Dempsey said, “but when the fire was extinguished crews checked and were satisfied that there was nobody in the building – or nobody remained in the building after the fire started.”

He added that the building was well away from the main equestrian centre where the horses are stabled or where any staff might be living.

Marlton Equestrian posted an update to confirm that “all is well”, following the fire.

“We had a minor incident this morning when a derelict building caught fire. Thankfully, no injuries occurred, and all our horses are safe. Our facilities are untouched, thanks to the swift response and assistance from the Fire Brigade and gardaí.

“Rest assured, it's business as usual. Our arenas are open for hire, DSE [equestrian outfitters] is running as normal, and our show on July 23 will proceed as planned. We sincerely appreciate everyone's concern and well wishes. Your support means the world to us. Thank you.”

Mr Dempsey said the crews handed over the scene to gardaí at 7.30am for further investigation.