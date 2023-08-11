Three injured and one lost group saved by Wicklow mountain rescue teams

Mountain Rescue in Wicklow have responded to 64 callouts so far in 2023.

THE month of August has so far proved a busy period for mountain rescue teams in Wicklow.

The Dublin Wicklow Mountain Rescue Team and the Glen of Imaal Mountain Rescue team were been involved in four callouts over nine days, meaning they have responded to a total of 64 incidents so far this year alone.

On Tuesday, August 1, both teams responded to a patient with an injured ankle at Djouce Mountain. The patient was treated by medics and was then carried off the hill.

On Sunday, August 6, both teams helped a patent experiencing significant chest pain on Camenbologue Mountain. The incident also involved the National Ambulance Service and the Coastguard. The patient was packaged and airlifted to hospital directly by R117.

On Monday, August 7, the teams responded to a help a party of four lost on Lugnaquilla, who had summited the mountain but got lost on their descent. The group, which had no injuries or any medical concerns, were picked up by two mountain rescue vehicles and transported back to their cars.

On the afternoon of Wednesday, August 9, the teams assisted with a biker injured at Ballinastoe Woods. The patient was assessed and able to walk out to an awaiting ambulance for onward care.