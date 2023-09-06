Three fishermen rescued by Wicklow RNLI after vessel suffers engine failure

WICKLOW RNLI brought three fishermen to safety this morning after their vessel developed mechanical problems 12 nautical miles northeast of Wicklow Harbour.

The all-weather lifeboat RNLB Joanna and Henry Williams slipped its mooring at 8.55 a.m. to reports of a fishing boat with engine failure. The lifeboat was under the command of Coxswain Alan Goucher.

The volunteer lifeboat crew located the casualty vessel 35 minutes after launching. Conditions on scene were wind from a north easterly direction force 1, with calm seas, however visibility was incredibly poor at only 100 meters.

After an assessment of the situation was carried out by Coxswain Goucher, it was decided a tow was the best option given the casualty vessels engine failure.

The tow was established, and a course set for Wicklow Harbour with the casualty vessel being secured alongside the harbour at 11 a.m.

The all-weather lifeboat was then made ready for the next callout.

Speaking after the callout Coxswain Alan Goucher said “The visibility on scene was incredibly poor and it required extensive navigation skills to safely find the casualty and her crew. All the volunteer crews training for these types of conditions was put to very good use today. I’d like to remind everyone to have an effective means of communication in case of an emergency. That communication helped us locate the casualty today.”