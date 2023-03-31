Thousands flock to Wicklow town for the 13th Gaol Break 10k and Half Marathon

WICKLOW town was buzzing with plenty of activity on Sunday for the 13th edition of the Wicklow Gaol Break with 2,200 participants taking part.

The 10k and half marathon options both started from 10 a.m. at the South Quay, travelling along a scenic route offering stunning views of everything Wicklow town has to offer. The race’s unique finish area was in the historic courtyard of Wicklow Gaol.

The atmosphere on the day was electic with plenty of supporters lining the route cheering on the runners and walkers.

The male winner of the 10k was Darren McMahon with a time of 0:39:33. Peter Conlon was second on 0:39:36, while Karl Hautz was third with a time of 0:40:10.

The female winner of the 10k was Eimear Deegan with an impressive time of 0:49:22, who just inched out Ashling Doyle into second place on 0:49:25. Michelle Horner was third on 0:50:06.

Tudor Moldovan was the male winner of the half marathon with a time of 1:10:18. Sean Hehir was second on 1:10:18 and Joseph Green finished third on 1:24:12.

The female winner was Niamh Staunton on 1:26:16. Sandra Walker secured second place with a time of 1:33:17 and Martha Shackleton was third on 1:36:06.

Over €10,000 was raised on the day for local and national charities.

Organisers paid tribute to everyone who helped.

“A huge well done to everyone who participated and helped to fund raise! You can be proud of what you achieved and your support will no doubt have a massive impact on the lives of others.”

Super early bird tickets for next year’s race are now on sale. The race takes place on March 24, 2024 and is open to runners, joggers and walkers and it will begin at 10.30am for runners, while walkers will set off earlier at 10am.

10km runners and walkers to start at 10.40am.

The event will start along the quays, travels along a scenic route with stunning coastal views before finishing up in the unique courtyard of Wicklow’s Historic Gaol.

This year’s event was sold out so early booking is advisable.

For more details log onto https://eventmaster.ie/event/PGRqIJDhLe