Tesco plans major revamp of two Wicklow stores

Two Tesco Ireland stores in Wicklow are to undergo refurbishment as part of a major property investment announced by the retailer.

The company has announced plans to spend €80 million this year on new store openings – including eight new Express stores – as well as refurbishment and maintenance of its growing property portfolio, including a revamp of its stores in Bray and Kilcoole.

Tesco Ireland Chief Operating Officer, Geoff Byrne, says the store openings and planned refurbishments spell good news for customers.

“We have an ambitious development strategy for the business and are very excited to be expanding our Tesco Express model. We remain as committed as ever to delivering a rewarding shopping experience for our customers, which offers real value. Our Tesco Express model is proving very successful in urban settings and reflects evolving consumer demand for greater convenient shopping opportunities in high footfall areas, while our store upgrades will breathe new life into our existing store network.”

The retailer recently rolled out its Clubcard Prices offering to Express format stores, which is proving to be popular with convenience customers. Through Clubcard, of which there are over one million members, customers have access to exclusive deals on everything from everyday staples to treats, while also being rewarded with Clubcard points.

In June, Tesco announced a campaign of price cuts for customers, reducing the prices on more than 700 products by an average of 10 per cent.

Tesco is also set to open its 167th store in Rathfarnham, South Dublin on September 7.

With 166 stores nationwide, Tesco employs over 13,000 people in cities and towns around Ireland, supporting almost 45,000 jobs directly and indirectly. It is the single largest retailer purchaser of Irish food and drink in the world, buying €1.6 billion a year, more than any other single country in the European Union.