Taste of Wicklow announces new 2023 venue as early bird tickets go on sale

Enjoying last year’s Taste Of Wicklow were Ivor Masica, Peter Karsnak, Viera, Andrea and Emma Karsnakova, Lisa, Sasha and Max O'Sullivan

The Taste of Wicklow returns to Wicklow town over two days in June and early bird tickets are available to purchase.

Organised by Wicklow and District Chamber of Commerce, Taste of Wicklow will provide you with an opportunity to indulge in the finest cuisine by top chefs whilst enjoying a fun and memorable family day out. From farm-fresh produce to artisanal delights, the Taste of Wicklow 2023 promises to be a feast for the senses.

The event has a new location at Wicklow Educate Together School, Bollarney South, Wicklow town, A67 N797, beside Tesco.

Tickets, including early bird options, are available from the Taste of Wicklow website. It takes place from Saturday, June 24 to Sunday, June 25, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Wicklow and District Chamber of Commerce annual golf classic will be taking place on September 22 at Blainroe Golf Club. This year’s event will see four man teams participate in a shotgun start at 1 p.m. followed by meal and prize giving.

The prestigious Wicklow Town and District Chamber Dinner Dance and Business Awards will take place on Friday, November 10, at 7 p.m. in the stunning Tinakilly Country House Hotel.

Tickets cost €80 per person, please contact info@wicklowchamber.ie to reserve.